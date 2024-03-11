Corporate Media Coverage of Election 2024 Riven by Journalistic Malpractice

Interview with Rick Perlstein, journalist, historian, contributing editor and board member of In These Times magazine, conducted by Scott Harris

Rick Perlstein examines U.S. corporate media’s coverage of the 2024 presidential election campaign, focusing on the false equivalence and “both sides-ism” that permeates reporting on the Trump-GOP threat to the nation’s democratic institutions.

He is a historian of the post-1960s American conservative movement.

Perlstein is also a New York Times best-selling author of books that include The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan; Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America; and Before the Storm: Barry Goldwater and the Unmaking of the American Consensus.