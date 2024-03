Interview with Abby Maxman, Oxfam America's president & CEO and Dr. Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle, assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and member of Doctors Against Genocide, conducted by Scott Harris

Abby Maxman and Dr. Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle discuss the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the growing international call on President Biden to urgently act to stop the bloodshed and do more to save Palestinian lives and prevent famine in Gaza.

Dr. Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle is also a neurologist at Boston Children’s Hospital Department of Neurology.