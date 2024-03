Interview with Lara Witt, editorial Director of Prism, a community of journalists committed to delivering in-depth and thought-provoking news and analysis, conducted by Scott Harris

Lara Witt discusses the work being done at Media Against Apartheid & Displacement, covered in a recent article she co-wrote with Maya Schenwar of Truthout.org, titled, “Media Organizations Come Together to Uplift Journalism for a Free Palestine.”