Corporate Media’s Surrender to Trump a Wake-up Call for Urgent Reforms to Support Journalism and Democracy

Interview with Victor Pickard, professor of media policy and political economy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, conducted by Scott Harris

Victor Pickard discusses the important issues examined in his recent Nation magazine article, “The Media’s Profits Trump Democracy, Once Again,” with Paramount’s settlement with Trump as a symptom of deep structural rot in our corporate media system. In his analysis, Pickard goes beyond the predictable commentary on “bad media companies” surrendering to Trump, but discusses the urgent need to envision a community-based media system that prioritizes journalism, democracy, and equality over profit.

Victor Pickard is professor of media policy and political economy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, where he co-directs the Media, Inequality & Change Center.