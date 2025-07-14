Trump is Carrying Out an Explicitly White Supremacist Policy Agenda

Interview with Kali Holloway, columnist for The Nation and the former director of the Make It Right Project, conducted by Scott Harris

Kali Holloway discusses her recent article, “The Real Reason Those White South Africans Are Here,” with a focus on the multiple ways the Trump regime is carrying out an explicitly racist, white supremacist agenda. She also addresses corporate media’s failure to call out Trump’s racism, while normalizing his actions driven by hate and bigotry.

Kali Holloway is columnist for The Nation and the former director of the Make It Right Project, a national campaign to take down Confederate monuments and tell the truth about history.