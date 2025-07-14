‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Nationwide Pro-Democracy Protests July 17; Local Rally on New Haven Green

Indivisible organizers Debra and Tom discuss plans for the Thursday, July 17 “Good Trouble Lives On Rally” — with speakers and music on the New Haven Green in downtown New Haven, CT from 6 to 7 pm. This event, part of the day’s some 1,000+ protests nationwide, is being organized in response to the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration — and in defense of voting rights, democracy, and civil liberties. The protests are inspired by the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis, who died five years ago and his lifelong call to get into “good trouble.”

