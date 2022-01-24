Barbara Fair talks about the PROTECT Act which passed both the CT House and Senate in 2021 but was vetoed by CT Governor Lamont. She will explain the goals of the PROTECT Act to abolish the use of solitary confinement in state, and the campaign to sign the legislation into law in 2022.
CT Coalition Campaigns to Ban Prison Solitary Confinement
Interview with Barbara Fair, a licensed clinical social worker, social justice activist and organizer with the group Stop Solitary Connecticut, conducted by Scott Harris