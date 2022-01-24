Alex Kotch discusses the investigative report he co-wrote with Walker Bragman, titled “How the Koch Network Hijacked the War on COVID.” This reveals how a right-wing network linked to billionaire Charles Koch has played a key role in fighting public health measures during the coronavirus pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates, contact tracing, and lockdowns.
Koch Network Funds War on COVID Public Health Measures
Interview with Alex Kotch, an investigative reporter with the Center for Media and Democracy, conducted by Scott Harris