Ben Horton talks about the filing of a legal challenge to North Carolina U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn’s 2022 candidacy, that alleges that Cawthorn is constitutionally disqualified from public office under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution based on reasonable suspicion that he helped facilitate the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Effort Underway to Challenge Insurrectionist’s Right to Run for Public Office
Interview with Ben Horton, a Harvard Law School Public Service Venture Fund fellow at the group Free Speech for People, conducted by Scott Harris