Benjy Renton discusses the challenge of securing reliable data on the spread of new COVID variants, and his work establishing the new COVID-19 Metrics Dashboard of relevant COVID data for public health officials, physicians and researchers. He’ll also offer his interpretation of the current data and what it tells us about a possible future wave of new COVID infections in the US and around the world.
Data Collection Crucial as New COVID Wave Looms
Interview with Benjy Renton, research assistant with Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, conducted by Scott Harris