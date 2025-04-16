Between The Lines – April 16, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 16, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 16, 2025Fawzia Afzal-Khan: Harvard’s Stand Against Trump’s Suppression of Free Speech on Campus Could be a Turning PointJason Stanley: Tyrants Use Racism and Patriarchy to Split Civil Society Apart and Dismantle DemocracyMicah Sifry: Could Federal Workers Emerge as Leaders of a New Broad-Based Trump Opposition Movement?Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 16, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary