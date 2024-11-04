Democrats Should Worry that Biden-Harris Gaza Policy Will Lose Votes in Must-Win Battleground States

Interview with Richard Eskow, host and managing editor of "The Zero Hour" and the lead writer for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, conducted by Scott Harris

Richard Eskow discusses the Biden/Harris administration’s position on Israel’s savage war in Gaza and how it may impact the turnout of voters Kamala Harris needs to win the battleground states essential for an electoral college victory. He’ll also assess Kamala’s move to the center on a host of issues during this campaign and what progressive activists must do if she wins to advocate and support progressive policy initiatives.

He recently wrote the piece “Dems Are Afraid Gaza Will Cost Them the Election. They’re Not Afraid Enough.”