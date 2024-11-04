Alex Lawson talks about his work ahead of the election to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, with a focus on opposing Trump-GOP proposed cuts to benefits and support for updating the Social Security COLA formula; Vice President Harris’ proposal to expand Medicare to cover long-term care at home and provide Medicare more power to negotiate lower drug prices.
Election Outcome will Decide Future of Social Security and Medicare
Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, conducted by Scott Harris