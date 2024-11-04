Nora Benavidez discusses the important issues examined in Free Press’ recent reports on how social media platforms have degraded or abandoned content moderation, creating an environment that could fuel the spread of dangerous disinformation before and after the Nov. 5 election, which could lead to deepening distrust in the electoral process and violence. She will also explore policies Free Press has researched that could be implemented to control better the spread of both misinformation and disinformation adjacent to future elections and public health crises/ pandemics.
Disinformation Floods US Election Campaign Fueling Distrust in Government and Inciting Violence
Interview with Nora Benavidez, senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights with the media democracy group Free Press, conducted by Scott Harris