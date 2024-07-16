Jonah Birch discusses the election victory of France’s New Popular Front, which blocked the extreme right National Rally party from taking power and touching some of the issues discussed in his recent article, “Can France’s Left Build a People’s Union?” — while exploring lessons we can apply here in the U.S. to defeat the threat of Trump-GOP authoritarianism.
Does Left Victory in French Election Offer Lessons to US Pro-Democracy Coalition?
Interview with Jonah Birch, a contributing editor at Jacobin magazine, conducted by Scott Harris