GOP Uses Assassination Attempt to Shut Down Criticism of Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda

Interview with Michael Podhorzer, former political director and assistant to the president of the AFL-CIO for strategic research, now board chair for the Analyst Institute, conducted by Scott Harris

Michael Podhorzer shares his views on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump; growing pressure on Joe Biden among many Democrats and donors to drop out of the election campaign, and if he does, the plausible way forward to select a new, viable candidate; and the existential threat posed by Trump and his clearly white supremacist, authoritarian agenda.