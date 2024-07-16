Bryan Bennett discusses the group’s recent Navigator Research report and poll which found “a majority of Americans believe the far-right Project 2025 agenda represents what Trump stands for—and shows how a victory by the Republican would endanger people across the country”. However, the report stated that 77 percent of respondents had heard nothing or very little about Project 2025.
Poll Finds Americans Reject Trump’s Radical Right-wing Project 2025 Agenda
Interview with Bryan Bennett, senior director, polling and analytics at the Hub Project, conducted by Scott Harris