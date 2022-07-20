Between The Lines – July 20, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 20, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 20, 2022David Yaghoubian: Biden’s Recent Middle East Trip: Long on Controversy, Short on AccomplishmentsFrederick Clarkson: Christian Extremists’ Embrace of Political Violence Threatens DemocracyNadia Marin-Molina: Labor Department Issues New Protections for Exploited, Threatened Immigrant WorkersBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 20, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary