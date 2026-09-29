Kim Ives talks about the issues he’s covering in Haiti, news of ongoing violence, the role of Erik Prince, founder of the private military contractor Blackwater, the UN adjacent Gang Suppression Force, and the Trump regime’s decision to revoke TPS status for some 350,000 Haitians in the U.S., with the threat of mass deportation.
Erik Prince’s Mercenary Army Now Operating in Haiti, Responsible for Civilian Deaths
Interview with Kim Ives, a journalist and editor at the weekly newspaper Haïti Liberté, conducted by Scott Harris