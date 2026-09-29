White House Bans Three Media Outlets, the Latest Trump Attack on the Constitution’s 1st Amendment

Interview with Victor Pickard, the C. Edwin Baker professor of media policy and political economy at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, conducted by Scott Harris

Victor Pickard, the C. Edwin Baker professor of media policy and political economy at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses Donald Trump’s decision to ban journalists from CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House grounds, revoking their press credentials and triggering a major constitutional showdown over press freedom. He focuses on this recent issue in the context of the many other instances of Trump regime attacks on journalists, media outlets and the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press.