Yemen’s Houthis at the Center of U.S.-Iran and Saudi Regional Conflicts

Interview with Nicolas J.S. Davies, an independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq, conducted by Scott Harris

Nicholas Davies discusses his recent column co-written with Medea Benjamin, “The Urgency of Recognizing the Ansar Allah Government in Yemen,” and issues related to the current situation in Yemen, Trump’s war on Iran, and conflict’s impact on the flow of Middle East oil.