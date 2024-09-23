Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah Could Erupt into Regional War

Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris

israel lebanon conflict

Jennifer Loewenstein provides analysis of Israel’s two waves of attacks targeting Hezbollah via pagers and walkie-talkie explosions that killed at least 14 and injured 2,800, the escalation of missile and airstrikes across the Israeli and Lebanese border, that could lead to all- oInterview with ut war, as well as the ongoing slaughter in Gaza, and stalled progress on cease fire talks there.

