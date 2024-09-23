Jennifer Loewenstein provides analysis of Israel’s two waves of attacks targeting Hezbollah via pagers and walkie-talkie explosions that killed at least 14 and injured 2,800, the escalation of missile and airstrikes across the Israeli and Lebanese border, that could lead to all- oInterview with ut war, as well as the ongoing slaughter in Gaza, and stalled progress on cease fire talks there.
Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah Could Erupt into Regional War
Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris