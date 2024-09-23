Karen Dolan discusses recent U.S. Census Bureau data which finds that U.S. poverty rates have increased, leading advocates to urge lawmakers to enact and expand the anti-poverty solutions that have been proven to work during the pandemic, so the nation can decrease rather than increase the number of American families experiencing poverty.
US Poverty Rose When Federal Pandemic Safety Net Programs Expired
Interview with Karen Dolan, Director of the Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, conducted by Scott Harris