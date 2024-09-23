Amy Littlefield focuses on the intersection of religion and health care, discusses her new Nation article, “An Abortion Ban Killed Amber Thurman—and Likely Many More,” with a focus on how women at the local level are fighting back, and the ways in which these deaths may impact the outcome of the 2024 election.
Trump’s Abortion Ban is Now Literally Killing Women
Interview with Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent with The Nation magazine and a freelance investigative reporter, conducted by Scott Harris