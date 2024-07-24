Between The Lines – July 24, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 24, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 24, 2024Michael Lynk: World Court Rules Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Land Violates International LawAaron Regunberg: After Biden Ends Campaign, Vice President Harris is De Facto Democratic Party NomineeJoel Nieves: New Haven City Government Moves to Shutdown Catholic Worker Shelter for UnhousedBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 24, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary