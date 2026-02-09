FBI Spies on, Then Raids Washington Post Journalist’s Home in Major Attack on Press Freedom

Interview with Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author of Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange, conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Gosztola talks about his recent Dissenter article, “FBI Spied on Washington Post Reporter Prior to Raiding Their Home,” the related Trump regime attacks on the First Amendment with the recent arrests of Don Lemon and Georgia Fort and the mass layoff of one-third of the Washington Post staff.