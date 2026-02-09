Trump’s Fascist Threat to Democracy Enters New, Violent Phase

Christopher Vials, professor in the English Department at the University of Connecticut at Storrs where he studies the cultural impact of the U.S. far right, is the author of Haunted by Hitler: Liberals, the Left and the Fight against Fascism in the U.S. and co-editor of The U.S. Antifascism Reader. He assesses Donald Trump’s first 12 months back in the White House of his second term and the threat he now clearly poses to the 2026 midterm election, democracy and our republic, touching on some of the issues examined in a recent commentary he co-authored with Bill Mullen, Donald Trump and the MAGA Movement’s Aspirational Fascism.

