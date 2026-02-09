Trump Asks Republican Congress to ‘Nationalize’ the 2026 Midterm Election

Interview with David Daley, senior fellow in communications at the group FairVote and author of the national best-seller Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count, conducted by Scott Harris

David Daley examines Donald Trump’s recent threats to “nationalize” this November’s midterm elections and Steve Bannon’s recent warning that ICE agents will surround polling places — all driven by MAGA’s false claims of massive voter fraud. He shares his views on what steps could and should be taken now to implement safeguards to protect the nation from these threats and ensure we have a free and fair election.