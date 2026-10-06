Dan Schwartz, legal affairs lead with National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A), discusses his group’s recent call on state attorneys general to prepare to block armed federal interference in the midterm election and other issues related to President Trump’s threat to interfere with and manipulate the outcome of the midterm congressional election that the Republican party is predicted to lose.
Former Senior Security Officials Urge States to Block Federal Armed Interference in Midterm Election
Interview with Dan Schwartz, legal affairs lead with National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A), conducted by Scott Harris