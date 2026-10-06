Cas Mudde discusses his recent Guardian column, “Look again—there’s more to Europe’s election trends than far-right success,” and shares his views on the outcome of recent elections in Germany and the rise of the far right across Europe.
Left Rising Alongside Far Right in Recent German Elections
Interview with Cas Mudde, Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF Professor of International Affairs and distinguished research professor, School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, conducted by Scott Harris