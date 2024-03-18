Hadar Harris discusses their group’s opposition, along with other civil liberties and free speech groups, to the recently passed House legislation H.R. 7521, the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” that could force TikTok, the popular social media app, to cut ties with its Chinese parent company or face a nationwide U.S. ban.
Free Speech Groups Oppose Congressional TikTok Ban
Interview with Hadar Harris, interim director of Pen America’s Washington office, conducted by Scott Harris