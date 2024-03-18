Trump – GOP 2024 Voter Purge Operation Targets Democratic Voters

Interview with Greg Palast, investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author of “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses his recent articles, “Court Approves Vigilante Mass Voter Challenges” and “True the Vote Admits It Can’t Backup Dropbox Fraud Claims Featured in 2000 Mules Film,” and how his investigations relate to a recent New York Times story about GOP candidate Donald Trump’s active plan to suppress the vote of a specific set of American voters in the 2024 presidential election, “Trump’s Allies Ramp Up Campaign Targeting Voter Rolls.”