Georgia GOP Election Deniers Working to Sabotage 2024 Election

Interview with Julie Houk, Managing Counsel for Election Protection at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, conducted by Scott Harris

Julie Houk talks about her group’s work in Georgia, including the filing of a lawsuit “to bar enforcement of provisions in a new Georgia law that would permit baseless mass challenges to large swaths of eligible voters,” and concern about new rules issued by Georgia’s election board requiring a hand-count of election day ballots that could cause a consequential delay in certifying the state’s presidential election winner, endangering the democratic process.