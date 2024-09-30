Israel’s Attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon Threatens to Ignite Long Feared Wider War

John Feffer discusses his recent article, “A Ceasefire Is Not Enough in Gaza,” focusing on Netanyahu’s successive actions that appear designed to provoke a wider Middle East war, and the Biden administration’s failure to use its powerful leverage to pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. With Israel’s war now expanding into Lebanon, and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Feffer believes it’s critical that Biden use his remaining months in the White House to initiate serious regional negotiations to address the Palestinian people’s right to self determination, and deescalate tensions with both Iran and Hezbollah.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary