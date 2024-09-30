Joe Lauria focuses on Sec. of State Blinken’s advocacy for allowing Ukraine to launch conventional British long-range missiles against Russia, and western news reports that the Kremlin responded by saying it would consider any assault on its territory supported by a nuclear power to be a joint NATO attack, and threatened the use of nuclear weapons.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Reckless Action in Ukraine
Interview with Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News talks about his recent article, "The Madness of Antony Blinken", conducted by Scott Harris