US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Reckless Action in Ukraine

Interview with Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News talks about his recent article, "The Madness of Antony Blinken", conducted by Scott Harris

Joe Lauria focuses on Sec. of State Blinken’s advocacy for allowing Ukraine to launch conventional British long-range missiles against Russia, and western news reports that the Kremlin responded by saying it would consider any assault on its territory supported by a nuclear power to be a joint NATO attack, and threatened the use of nuclear weapons.