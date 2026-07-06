GOP Lawmakers Target Birthright Citizenship Following Supreme Court Loss

Todd Schulte talks about the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended Temporary Protective Status and the justices’ narrow decision upholding birthright citizenship. He warns that 400,000 U.S. citizen children could still be separated from their parents because of the TPS ruling. The consequences for 1.3 million individuals with TPS and another 800,000 of their U.S. citizen spouses and children are dire. Schulte is demanding the administration reverse course on TPS, while urging Congress to pass legislation providing a pathway to citizenship.

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