Arthur Kanegis talks about his documentary film that explores the life of Garry Davis, a Broadway song and dance man who turns his war guilt over bombing civilians in World War II into electrifying action that galvanizes war-weary Europe, sparks a movement and helps pave the way for the UN to unanimously pass the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
‘The World Is My Country’: How One Actor Sparked a Global Peace Movement
Interview with Arthur Kanegis, director of the film documentary, "The World Is My Country," conducted by Scott Harris