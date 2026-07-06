‘The World Is My Country’: How One Actor Sparked a Global Peace Movement

Interview with Arthur Kanegis, director of the film documentary, "The World Is My Country," conducted by Scott Harris

Arthur Kanegis talks about his documentary film that explores the life of Garry Davis, a Broadway song and dance man who turns his war guilt over bombing civilians in World War II into electrifying action that galvanizes war-weary Europe, sparks a movement and helps pave the way for the UN to unanimously pass the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.