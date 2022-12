Interview with Greg Palast, investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author of "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast provides a post-mortem of his investigations into voter suppression in Georgia, reflecting on U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s message in his victory speech, declaring that he won re-election to his Senate seat on Dec. 6th despite GOP bill SB 202 designed to make it more difficult for communities of color and young people to vote.

Palast also directed the new film, “Vigilante: Georgia’s Vote Suppression Hitman.”