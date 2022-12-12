Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo talks about her concern regarding the high rate of nursing home deaths from COVID, while older Americans’ rates of receiving COVID boosters have been lower than expected. She examines how these issues expose the inadequacies of our U.S. public health system.
Nursing Homes Unprepared for Ongoing Deadly COVID Pandemic
Interview with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, professor of epidemiology and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University's School of Public Health, conducted by Scott Harris