Sylvia Albert assesses the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, with a focus on the ongoing issue of GOP voter suppression, as well as reviewing what’s at stake in the Moore v. Harper case that was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 7, where the future of the “independent state legislature theory” and possibly the future of U.S. democracy could be determined.
Supreme Court Hears Moore v. Harper Case that Could Subvert Democracy
Interview with Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris