Bruce Barrett talks about his group’s “Serve, Pray, Heal Interfaith Service Day,” Sunday Aug. 7 in New Haven, CT, which brings together Jewish, Muslim, and Christian youth from Israel for a day of community service. Seventeen faith organizations are participating in the event, where volunteers will work on seven area service projects.
I Wage Peace Interdenominational New Haven Service Event, Sunday Aug. 7
Interview with Bruce Barrett, founder of I Wage Peace and president, Barrett Outdoor Communications, conducted by Scott Harris