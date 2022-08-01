New Senate Bill Requires Medicare to Negotiate a Short list of Drug Prices

Interview with Steve Knievel, advocate with Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines Program, conducted by Scott Harris

Steve Knievel assesses the strengths and weaknesses of the latest proposed legislation, The Inflation Reduction Act, on health care reform Senate Democrats negotiated with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Knievel focuses on several issues including requiring Medicare to negotiate the price of a limited number of prescription drugs (not insulin) with pharmaceutical companies, expansion of eligibility for the Medicare Part D low-income subsidy and the effort now underway by Senate Republicans and Big Pharma to defeat this modest bill.