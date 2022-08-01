Legislation Proposes New 15% Corporate Minimum Tax

Interview with Maura Quint, wealth tax campaign director with Americans For Tax Fairness, conducted by Scott Harris

Maura Quint talks about her group’s new report, “Growing & Dangerous Trend of Billionaires Buying Elections,” as well as assessing the deal negotiated with Sen. Joe Manchin to pass legislation that includes a new 15 percent minimum tax on big corporations, and closing the so-called carried interest loophole that benefits Wall Street’s wealthy hedge fund managers.