In Supreme Court Review of Mississippi Law, Legal Abortion in the US Hangs in the Balance

Interview with Alison Gash, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Oregon, and Anne Rumberger, an activist with NYC for Abortion Rights and NYC-DSA, conducted by Scott Harris

Alison Gash and Anne Rumberger discuss their views on recent oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case and the widely shared expectation that the conservative majority on the court will overturn or severely erode the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing a woman’s right to abortion.