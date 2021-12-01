Between The Lines – Dec. 1, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 1, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 1, 2021Ben Jealous: December Deadline Looms for Senate Democrats to Pass Critical Voting Rights LegislationMorris Pearl: U.S. Tax Code Must be Rewritten to Compel America’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair ShareMatt Nelson: California Proposes New Rule Banning New Oil Wells Within 3,200 Feet of Homes and SchoolsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 1, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary