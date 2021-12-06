Counterpoint December 6, 2021 December 6, 2021Alison Gash and Anne Rumberger: In Supreme Court Review of Mississippi Law, Legal Abortion in the US Hangs in the BalanceKay Tillow: Sounding the Alarm: Trump-Era Program Threatens Future Privatization of MedicareSuyapa Portillo Villeda: After Years of Corruption and Violence Progressive Candidate Wins Honduras Presidential ElectionBlair Bertaccini: Divided Venezuelan Opposition Parties Participate, But Gain Little in Regional and Local ElectionsSubscribe to our Weekly Summary