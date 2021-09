Interview with Jenny Brown, a member of National Women’s Liberation and a leader in the fight to get the morning-after pill over the counter in the US, as a plaintiff in the winning lawsuit, conducted by Scott Harris

Jenny Brown discusses her views on the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision that dealt a massive blow to reproductive freedom by declining to block a Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy—and deputizes private citizens to enforce it.

Brown is also the author of “Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight Over Women’s Work,” and her latest book, “Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now.”