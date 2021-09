Interview with Michael Zweig, professor of economics emeritus at Stony Brook University in New York, conducted by Scott Harris

Michael Zweig talks about the state of the US labor movement in 2021 and related topics including the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and the future of the proposed congressional legislation, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act or PRO-ACT.

Zweig is also the author of the book, “The Working Class Majority: America’s Best Kept Secret.”