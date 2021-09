Interview with Yael Bridge, an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker based in Oakland produced Left on Purpose, conducted by Scott Harris

Yael Bridge talks about her new film, “The Big Scary ‘S’ Word,” which recounts U.S. history from a socialist perspective, arguing that some of our widely celebrated social advances were inspired by socialist activists and movements.

Bridge is also the winner of the Audience Award at DOC NYC and produced Saving Capitalism with Robert Reich.