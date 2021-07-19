Margaret Levi discusses her group’s project, “Creating a New Moral Political Economy,” which emerged from the recognition that the current political-economic framework is fraying and seeks to build a new one: an endeavor made more critical by COVID-19, the racial justice movement, and increased political polarization across the globe.
Inequality and COVID Expose Need to Create a New Moral Political Economy
Interview with Margaret Levi, director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, conducted by Scott Harris